Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,028 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in APA were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APA. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in APA by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in APA by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in APA by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its holdings in APA by 355.0% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other APA news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $100,026.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,292.08. This trade represents a 54.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Raymond James increased their target price on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on APA from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on APA from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

APA Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $23.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 3.15. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $36.04.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.12%.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

