Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $4.34 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 262.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 6,690.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank restated a “sector underperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on CF Industries from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $82.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $98.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.69 and a 200-day moving average of $85.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,077,640. This represents a 2.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $325,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,636.48. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,389 shares of company stock worth $2,355,425 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

