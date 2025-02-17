Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,189,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,936,000 after buying an additional 307,528 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,666,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $716,681,000 after buying an additional 23,681 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,399,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40,191.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 523,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,303,000 after buying an additional 522,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,352,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $476.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $396.06 and a one year high of $542.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $439.44 and a 200 day moving average of $433.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $412.00 to $402.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $419.00 to $559.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.33.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

