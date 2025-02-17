Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $54,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 5.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 191,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,266,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 43.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 8.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 63,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,932,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.21.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $147.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.42. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

