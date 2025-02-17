Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,398 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 33,886 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of HP by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,635 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 34,355 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of HP by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,648 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Hsbc Global Res cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.23.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $33.69 on Monday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $39.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average is $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 41.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,277 shares in the company, valued at $204,002.50. This trade represents a 63.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $353,427.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,680.32. The trade was a 13.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,035 shares of company stock worth $9,670,068. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.