WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) versus Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) and WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WaFd has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and WaFd”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westamerica Bancorporation $293.75 million 4.54 $138.64 million $5.20 9.61 WaFd $1.43 billion 1.69 $200.04 million $2.17 13.72

Analyst Recommendations

WaFd has higher revenue and earnings than Westamerica Bancorporation. Westamerica Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WaFd, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Westamerica Bancorporation and WaFd, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westamerica Bancorporation 0 3 0 0 2.00 WaFd 0 4 0 0 2.00

Westamerica Bancorporation presently has a consensus target price of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.09%. WaFd has a consensus target price of $33.75, suggesting a potential upside of 13.37%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than WaFd.

Dividends

Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. WaFd pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WaFd pays out 47.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Westamerica Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 33 consecutive years. Westamerica Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.9% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of WaFd shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of WaFd shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and WaFd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westamerica Bancorporation 44.55% 16.15% 2.20% WaFd 12.66% 8.78% 0.82%

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats WaFd on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, and consumer installment loans, as well as indirect automobile loans. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family dwellings, construction, land acquisition and development, consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, home equity, business, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies; holds and markets real estate properties; and debit and credit cards, as well as acts as the trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. The company was formerly known as Washington Federal, Inc. and changed its name to WaFd, Inc in September 2023. WaFd, Inc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

