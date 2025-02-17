Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,725,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 922,013 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $16,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,064,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 347.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 602,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 468,072 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Weibo in the third quarter worth approximately $3,696,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 282,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 105,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Weibo by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 98,017 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WB. StockNews.com raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weibo in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weibo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $11.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Weibo Co. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.26.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

