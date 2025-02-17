What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for Airbnb Q1 Earnings?

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Airbnb in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ABNB. Susquehanna upped their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett raised Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Trading Up 14.4 %

ABNB opened at $161.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6,666.7% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $28,088,477.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,876.68. This represents a 95.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 190,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $26,739,193.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,231,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,674,059.35. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,608,005 shares of company stock worth $214,394,023. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.