Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 95.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 896,755 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $9,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,985,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,415,000 after purchasing an additional 480,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,611,000 after purchasing an additional 67,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,285,000 after purchasing an additional 76,618 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,316,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,972,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,133,000 after purchasing an additional 75,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $258.05 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.63.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total value of $17,584,753.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,872,846.40. This trade represents a 40.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.86, for a total transaction of $1,586,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,931.92. The trade was a 30.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 438,819 shares of company stock worth $113,142,592 in the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $287.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.43.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

