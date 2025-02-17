XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Shares Up 11.1% – Here’s What Happened

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 397 ($4.99) and last traded at GBX 385.45 ($4.85). 3,388,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 1,504,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 347 ($4.37).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on XPS. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.47) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 401 ($5.04) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 356.50 ($4.48).

The firm has a market cap of £795.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 343.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 331.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52.

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 9.40 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPS Pensions Group had a net margin of 128.13% and a return on equity of 156.24%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.03%.

In other news, insider Alan Bannatyne purchased 13,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.39) per share, with a total value of £45,485.17 ($57,221.25). Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

XPS Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specialising in the pensions and insurance sectors. A FTSE 250 company, XPS combines expertise and insight with advanced technology and analytics to address the needs of over 1,400 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers on an ongoing and project basis.

