XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Stock Price Up 11.1% – What’s Next?

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 397 ($4.99) and last traded at GBX 385.45 ($4.85). Approximately 3,388,795 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 1,504,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 347 ($4.37).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.47) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 401 ($5.04) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 356.50 ($4.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of £795.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 343.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 331.31.

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 9.40 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. XPS Pensions Group had a net margin of 128.13% and a return on equity of 156.24%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. XPS Pensions Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.03%.

In other XPS Pensions Group news, insider Alan Bannatyne acquired 13,033 shares of XPS Pensions Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.39) per share, with a total value of £45,485.17 ($57,221.25). 5.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPS Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specialising in the pensions and insurance sectors. A FTSE 250 company, XPS combines expertise and insight with advanced technology and analytics to address the needs of over 1,400 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers on an ongoing and project basis.

