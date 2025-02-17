XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Trading 11.1% Higher – Here’s Why

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 11.1% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 397 ($4.99) and last traded at GBX 385.45 ($4.85). 3,388,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 1,504,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 347 ($4.37).

A number of brokerages recently commented on XPS. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 401 ($5.04) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.47) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 356.50 ($4.48).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 343.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 331.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £795.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52.

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 9.40 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPS Pensions Group had a return on equity of 156.24% and a net margin of 128.13%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.03%.

In related news, insider Alan Bannatyne acquired 13,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.39) per share, with a total value of £45,485.17 ($57,221.25). Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

XPS Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specialising in the pensions and insurance sectors. A FTSE 250 company, XPS combines expertise and insight with advanced technology and analytics to address the needs of over 1,400 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers on an ongoing and project basis.

