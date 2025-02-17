XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Trading Up 11.1% – Still a Buy?

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) shot up 11.1% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 397 ($4.99) and last traded at GBX 385.45 ($4.85). 3,388,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 1,504,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 347 ($4.37).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on XPS. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 401 ($5.04) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.47) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 356.50 ($4.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of £795.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 343.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 331.31.

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 9.40 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPS Pensions Group had a net margin of 128.13% and a return on equity of 156.24%.

XPS Pensions Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.03%.

Insider Transactions at XPS Pensions Group

In other news, insider Alan Bannatyne purchased 13,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.39) per share, for a total transaction of £45,485.17 ($57,221.25). Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

XPS Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specialising in the pensions and insurance sectors. A FTSE 250 company, XPS combines expertise and insight with advanced technology and analytics to address the needs of over 1,400 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers on an ongoing and project basis.

