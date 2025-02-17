Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $661,000 Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,737,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,948 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $216,943,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $159,907,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,562,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,175,935,000 after buying an additional 790,420 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,492,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,813,000 after buying an additional 584,832 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CNI opened at $101.69 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.6159 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Veritas upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.