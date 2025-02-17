Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,930 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,645,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at $39.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average of $38.60. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $41.94.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

