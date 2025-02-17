Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 406 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Gentherm by 952.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gentherm in the third quarter worth $44,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Gentherm by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 8.4% in the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Gentherm in the third quarter worth $207,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentherm news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $55,659.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,490.74. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hui (Helen) Xu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,774. This trade represents a 11.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $35.44 on Monday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $62.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average is $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Gentherm Profile

(Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.