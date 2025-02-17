Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 906 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 18.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 401,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 63,266 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $612,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 824.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,775 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 99,685 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 144.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,751 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 77,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IART opened at $24.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $45.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IART has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $41,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,357.12. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

