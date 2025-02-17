Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $14,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 18,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZS opened at $212.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -850.80 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.79 and a 200-day moving average of $189.42. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $255.00.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $741,784.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,603.20. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $737,578.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,618,917.12. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,248 shares of company stock worth $2,052,879 in the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zscaler from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Zscaler to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.63.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

