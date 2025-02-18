121,550 Shares in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 121,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 112.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Certara by 48.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Certara by 442.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.
Certara Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of CERT stock opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Certara
About Certara
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Certara
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.