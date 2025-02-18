19,227 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,227 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $391.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.22. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $239.80 and a one year high of $553.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $452.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total transaction of $1,939,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,630,591.90. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIX. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $524.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.75.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

