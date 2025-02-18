343 Shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of JEF opened at $71.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $82.68.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JEF shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

