Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Akamai Technologies to post earnings of $1.52 per share and revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $100.01 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $114.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 10,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $1,064,291.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,196.36. This represents a 45.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $93,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,840.22. This trade represents a 5.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,782 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,951 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AKAM

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.