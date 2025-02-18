Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Akamai Technologies to post earnings of $1.52 per share and revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Akamai Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $100.01 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $114.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 10,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $1,064,291.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,196.36. This represents a 45.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $93,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,840.22. This trade represents a 5.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,782 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,951 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Akamai Technologies
Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.
