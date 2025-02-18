Alkermes (ALKS) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Alkermes to post earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $379.74 million for the quarter. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.210 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Alkermes had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 22.15%. On average, analysts expect Alkermes to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alkermes Stock Down 0.3 %

ALKS stock opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average of $28.81.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $85,708.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,013 shares in the company, valued at $732,964.05. The trade was a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $151,813.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,492.45. The trade was a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 323,608 shares of company stock worth $10,854,725 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alkermes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Alkermes from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alkermes from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

