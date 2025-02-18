Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 459 ($5.79) and last traded at GBX 455 ($5.74), with a volume of 588851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 454 ($5.73).

Allianz Technology Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 429.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 389.53. The firm has a market cap of £1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Allianz Technology Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lucy Costa bought 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.56) per share, with a total value of £31,663.80 ($39,949.28). 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust is managed by the highly experienced AllianzGI Global Technology team based in San Francisco. The team benefits from its close proximity to Silicon Valley where many of the world’s key technology companies are headquartered.

The Trust is a UK listed closed-end fund which aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing principally in technology companies globally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.