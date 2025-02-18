Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $14.39 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,294 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $14,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Raymond James by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE RJF opened at $159.63 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $104.24 and a twelve month high of $174.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.63 and its 200 day moving average is $144.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $1,594,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,212,755.36. This trade represents a 23.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $571,554.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,319,326.02. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,621 shares of company stock valued at $10,729,488. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RJF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Raymond James from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Raymond James from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

