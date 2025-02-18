Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 116,935 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 542.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,935 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $11,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Edison International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.3% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 42,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 32.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.39.

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International stock opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.90. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $49.06 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 97.07%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

