Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 25,306 Shares of Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,739 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,306 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Core Natural Resources were worth $12,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Natural Resources by 340.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Natural Resources by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Core Natural Resources by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Core Natural Resources Stock Down 6.8 %

CNR stock opened at $79.35 on Tuesday. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.43 and a 1-year high of $134.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Core Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on Core Natural Resources from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Core Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.83.

Core Natural Resources Profile

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

