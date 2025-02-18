Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 6,681 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,681 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $12,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance
NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $84.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $65.94 and a twelve month high of $85.61.
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
