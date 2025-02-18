Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 6,842 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,477 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 6,842 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $11,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 349 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,225.50. The trade was a 11.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPX opened at $112.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.95. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $66.77 and a 1 year high of $122.87.

LPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

