Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $13,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $4,323,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 63,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $147.58 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.01 and a 52-week high of $161.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.18.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%. On average, analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ITT from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ITT from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ITT from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ITT in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.38.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

