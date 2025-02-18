Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Ameren in the third quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Ameren by 59.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,158,000 after buying an additional 984,879 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new position in Ameren in the third quarter worth approximately $1,682,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ameren by 51.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,134,000 after buying an additional 362,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ameren by 265.0% in the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 173,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,198,000 after buying an additional 126,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

AEE opened at $98.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.63. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $68.60 and a 52-week high of $100.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.04 and its 200-day moving average is $88.51.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ameren had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $598,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,906,507.65. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

