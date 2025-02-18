American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 155.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in American Water Works by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $125.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $150.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.20.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $133.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

