Analysts Set C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Target Price at $117.17

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHRW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $99.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $114.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 64.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $210,941.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,226.89. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $810,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $835,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $587,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,411,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,830,000 after acquiring an additional 36,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

