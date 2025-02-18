Analysts Set Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) PT at $502.33

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $502.33.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $412.00 to $402.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $559.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

DPZ stock opened at $476.66 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $396.06 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

