Arcus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla by 692.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $355.84 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $406.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 174.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,095,100. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,274,741.40. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Capital raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.50.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

