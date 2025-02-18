Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,624 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.4% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 70.0% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.6 %

NVDA opened at $138.85 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

