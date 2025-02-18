Artivion (AORT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $100.82 million for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Artivion Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE AORT opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. Artivion has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $32.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $27.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1,503.95 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AORT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Artivion from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Insider Transactions at Artivion

In other news, VP Andrew M. Green sold 7,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,090. This represents a 18.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 4,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $128,398.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 135,660 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,675.60. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,017 shares of company stock valued at $600,007. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

