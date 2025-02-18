Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,930 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $8,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradyne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $113.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.45. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,800. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $215,592.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,947.08. This trade represents a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

