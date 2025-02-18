Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $7,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 53.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $65.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.65, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 19,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $745,581.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,834,531.64. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $11,253,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 806,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,268,882.05. The trade was a 27.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,948,427 shares of company stock valued at $165,005,244 over the last three months. 19.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

