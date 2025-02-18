Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $8.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $8,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 391.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $27.24.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

