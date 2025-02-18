Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $8.31 Million Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,496 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $8,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in First Solar by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,097,364 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $523,166,000 after buying an additional 904,498 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1,757.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 546,193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $136,242,000 after acquiring an additional 516,783 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 993.4% during the third quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 322,936 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $80,553,000 after buying an additional 293,400 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,652,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 24,844.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 217,512 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $542,560,000 after purchasing an additional 216,640 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar stock opened at $159.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $141.70 and a one year high of $306.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.63.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on First Solar from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on First Solar from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down from $286.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on First Solar from $280.00 to $252.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.38.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

