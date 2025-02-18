Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $8,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,329.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $112,322.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,942. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 2.9 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $102.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $99.81 and a 12 month high of $127.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.78.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

