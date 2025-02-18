Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $8,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPL. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 69 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 16.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 90 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,372.41 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $489.47 and a one year high of $1,769.14. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,272.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,138.03.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

