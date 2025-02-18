Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 16,158 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,158 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $7,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,123,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,086,000 after buying an additional 2,749,365 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,566,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,531,000 after buying an additional 2,462,767 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,962,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 557.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,263,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,493,000 after buying an additional 1,919,006 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,899,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after buying an additional 1,884,044 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Trip.com Group stock opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.37. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $75.40 to $80.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.78.

Read Our Latest Report on TCOM

Trip.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.