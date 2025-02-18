Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,658 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $8,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,196,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,950,000 after purchasing an additional 87,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,664,000 after acquiring an additional 321,832 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,423,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,851,000 after buying an additional 385,143 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,079,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,147,000 after buying an additional 387,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.60.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $153.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 163.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.99. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.81 and a fifty-two week high of $153.94.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.