Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 263 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $7,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

NRG stock opened at $107.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.78. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.42 and a fifty-two week high of $115.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.22%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $5,484,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,191.68. The trade was a 48.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. This trade represents a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NRG. Evercore ISI upgraded NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on NRG Energy

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.