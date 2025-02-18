Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 7,289 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,042 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,289 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,826,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,144 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,272,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,733,000 after buying an additional 5,579,313 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,974,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,781,000 after buying an additional 805,758 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,144,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,150,000 after buying an additional 334,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 51.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,897,000 after buying an additional 894,322 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.