Asset Planning Inc Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,350 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000. Tesla makes up approximately 0.7% of Asset Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1,248.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $52,124,000 after buying an additional 184,459 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in Tesla by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Tesla by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 117,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,593,000 after purchasing an additional 43,685 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total transaction of $2,481,010.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,226,491.76. This trade represents a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,095,100. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Bank of America lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $490.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $355.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 174.43, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $406.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.78. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

