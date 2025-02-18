Athira Pharma (ATHA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.

Athira Pharma Stock Performance

ATHA stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. Athira Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $18.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.97.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

