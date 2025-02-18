Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 638.50 ($8.06) and last traded at GBX 634 ($8.00), with a volume of 1446078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 616 ($7.77).
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAB shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.13) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.
Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 23.50 ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Babcock International Group had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 3.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Babcock International Group PLC will post 41.4298019 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
